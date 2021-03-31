Two UK returnees jailed for violating quarantine rules in Sylhet

A special mobile court in Sylhet has sentenced two UK returnees to a week in jail for violating quarantine rules.

The court has also imposed a fine of Tk 10,000 on each of the violators — Abdun Nur, a 42-year-old resident of Goyashpur in Sunamganj’s Chhatak, and Alam Hasan Rauf, 36, of Chanpur in Biswanath upazila.

Police said Wednesday the duo returned to Bangladesh from the UK on March 22, along with 140 other passengers.

As per the government’s Covid rules, they checked into Gates Hotel Star Pacific Hotel in the city for a seven-day mandatory quarantine for foreign returnees.

During the quarantine period, the samples of both the UK returnees were collected but they managed to flee from the hotel before getting their Covid-19 report.

Being informed, a mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Mohammad Mezbah Uddin tried them and sentenced them to seven days in jail for violating the quarantine rules.

On March 22, nine UK returnees of a family disappeared from a Sylhet hotel, which has been converted into an institutional quarantine centre. However, the nine people returned within 12 hours, the management of Britannia Hotel told UNB.

Five adults in the group were fined Tk 18,000 each by a magistrate for violating the quarantine rules.