Bangladesh on Thursday imposed a ban on all travellers’ entry into the country from the Europe, excluding UK, and 12 other countries for two weeks amid rising trend of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The other countries are- Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Chile, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Peru, Qatar, South Africa, Turkey and Uruguay.

“The restriction will remain effective from 3 to 18 April,” Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh Chairman Mofidur Rahman told media.