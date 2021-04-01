Bangladesh records highest 5,385 daily cases from COVID-19

Bangladesh on Thursday recorded 6,469 cases from novel coronavirus in last 24 hours, the highest daily cases since March 8 last year when country saw its first case.

With the new figure, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 6,17,764. During this timeline, 59 deaths were also reported from COVID-19 -the second-highest ever- taking the total death toll to 9,105.

The highest number of deaths recorded in a day was 64 on June 30 last year.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the matter through a press release signed by Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS, today afternoon.