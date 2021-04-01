Banks can minimize manpower in operations due to pandemic surge

The Bangladesh Bank has issued a circular allowing the banks to continue their operations minimizing manpower through infection rate of COVID-19.

The central bank in a circular issued yesterday also directed the banks to follow the health guidelines strictly during their operations and thus ensuring clients’ services.

The circular has been issued following the recent 18-point directive by the government to rein in the infection rate of the deadly virus.

Talking to BSS, executive director and spokesperson of the Bangladesh Bank M Sirazul Islam said that the issue of minimizing manpower has been rest upon the concerned banks.

The central bank circular also directed the banks to hold meetings, seminars, workshops and training through digital platforms, strictly following the health guidelines by the bank staffs and clients during their entry and stay at banks.

The circular also suggested discouraging all kinds of mass gatherings, ensuring 14-day quarantine of the returnee officials of banks from abroad and thus ensuring quarantine of the COVID-19 infected officials and also to those who have come in contact of them.