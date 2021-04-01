Covid: Children ‘well protected by Pfizer vaccine’

Pfizer says trials of its Covid vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 show 100pc efficacy and a strong immune response.

Initial results from trials in 2,260 adolescents in the US also suggest the vaccine is safe with no unusual side-effects.

The drug company says it will submit its data to the US and European authorities for emergency use in 12- to 15-year-olds.

There are currently no plans for children to be vaccinated in the UK.

Children’s risk of becoming very ill or even dying with Covid-19 is tiny, and throughout the pandemic they have very rarely needed hospital treatment.

Adults – particularly those over 50 and people with serious underlying health conditions – have a much higher risk, which is why they have been vaccinated as a priority in the UK.