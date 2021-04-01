Jaya Ahsan gets Best Actress award in Filmfare Awards

Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan has won the Best Actress (Critics) award at the 4th Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla for her roles in ‘Bijoya’ and ‘Robibar’.

The 4th Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla 2021 took place at took place at Westin, Kolkata.

“#JayaAhsan takes home the award for Best Actress (Critics) for #Bijoya and #Robibaar at the #JoyFilmfareAwards (Bangla),” read a post on Filmfare’s verified Facebook page earlier on Wednesday night.

The other nominees in the category were Ishaa Saha (Sweater), Raima Sen (Tarikh), Subhashree Ganguly (Parinita) and Sohini Sarkar (Vinci Da).

Jaya had previously won the Best Actress award in the 2018 iteration of the event, for her efforts in ‘Bishorjon’.