Mahmudur Rahman Manna, convener of Nagorik Oikya, tested positive for coronavirus.

Member of Central Convening Committee of the Nagorik Oikya Jahed Ur Rahman confirmed this information to media.

The convener of the Nagorik Oikya gave his sample for corona test as he was feeling fever the day before and the results came positive for the virus on Thursday afternoon, he said.

He is doing well and taking treatment from isolation at his residence in the capital, he added.