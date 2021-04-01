Rizvi shifted to ICU

Coronavirus infected BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, admitted to Square Hospitals in Dhaka, has been shifted to the ICU following deterioration of his condition.

BNP’s health affairs secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam told media that Rizvi’s oxygen level dropped because of fever and cough.

“The veteran politician was given injection on expert physicians’ advice. Later, his condition deteriorated and oxygen level dropped and he was taken to the ICU around 3pm.

The BNP leader was admitted to the hospital on March 17 after he tested positive for the virus on arch 16.