Shahjalal University Assistant Professor Shoeb’s has recently successfully completed his Doctorate Degree (PhD):  Planning Minister congratulate

Abu Awal Mohammad Shoeb, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet, Bangladesh has recently successfully completed his Doctorate Degree (PhD).

Hon’ble Minister of Planning of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Mr M A Mannan, MP who is currently visiting the United States, congratulated him on his achievement in a text message.

On 29 March 2021, Professor Shoeb, a researcher at Rutgers University in the United States, officially presented his research findings.

Professor Shoeb’s PhD thesis was ‘Computational Methods to Understand the Association Between Emojis and Emotions’.

Professor Gerard de Melo was an advisor to the research carried out by Abu Awal Mohammad Shoeb.

Among others Members were Professor Mathew Stone and Professor Yongfeng Zhang.

And External Members were Daniel Preotivc Pietro (Bloomberg) and

Vita G. Markman (Linkedin).

In his achievement, Professor Shoeb speaking via mobile phone said, ‘First of all,

I would like to express my gratitude to Allah Almighty.

I was able to complete my research though I was born in village Shaharpara, a remote area of Bangladesh, which will come to the welfare of the country, nation and people.

I am happy – I was able to put a smile on the face of my parents.

By my creative work I have brightened the face of the people of rural Bengal.’

He said, ‘I am still walking the beautiful path taught by my teacher.

I express my gratitude to all the teachers at my school starting from primary to high school, college, university.’

Shoeb further said, ‘My parents taught me to read and write, whether they ate or not, I am indebted to them from birth. I wish all the best for my parents and for me.’

Prof. Shoeb’s mother, Shahzadi Khanom is a teacher by profession (Head Teacher of Mughalgaon Government Primary School in Sylhet) and father Md Ala Miah is a prominent businessman of Madhuban Market in Sylhet and an educationist.

He has been living in Sylhet town for a long time.

Their village home is in the village of Shaharpara (Chok Tilok) in Jaganathpur Upazila of Sunamganj district.

Professor Shoeb grew up in the village of Shaharpara. Then mother moved to Sylhet with a job transfer and father for business.

He has studied in schools and colleges in Sylhet city and is an alumnus of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet.

He first started his professional life in UNDP’s A2Y project in the office of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Then he left this job and came to the teaching profession.

He joined Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet as a Lecturer in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering in July 2009.

He is on educational leave due to research.

He was a syndicate member of Shahjalal University in 2014.

Professor Sabri Saberin and Professor Md Aminul Hoque Chonnu from the United States,

Prominent academics from Great Britain Dr Roab Uddin, Former Principal of Syedpur Adarsho College Muhammed Shahed Rahman, Professor Sajidur Rahman, Professor Joynal Abedin, and

Dr Muhammad J A Shiddiky Shamim, Senior Lecturer & Head of Shiddiky Research Group’s at Griffith University, Australia and many more congratulated and wished well Professor Shoebb on his doctoral degree.