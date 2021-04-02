2nd Turkish cargo plane lands in Ctg airport with medical equipment

The second Turkish Air Force cargo plane landed in Chattogram airport and brought medical equipment and 13 health professionals for the new Turkish field hospital that is being reestablished in Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar.

Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan to Bangladesh confirmed it on his verified Facebook page on Friday and conveyed his thanks to the hard work of the professional staff of T.C. İçişleri Bakanlığı Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığı – AFAD and T.C. Sağlık Bakanlığı new tents of the hospital, brought a week ago from Turkey by the first cargo flight, have already been set up.

“Our hospital will be fully functional very soon, resuming its essential health services to a thousand patients from Rohingya and host communities,” the Turkish ambassador said.