Bangladesh emerge unbeaten champions

Bangladesh emerged unbeaten champions in the five-nation Bangabandhu Cup 2021 International Kabaddi Tournament after beating Kenya by 34-28 points in the final at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the capital on Friday.

Bangladesh captain Tuhin Torofder was adjudged player of the tournament while his team-mates Arduzzaman was adjudged the man of the final and Monirul Islam was named the best catcher. Kenya’s James Kamweti bagged the best raider award.

Tuhin said that he is proud to lead the team to the title.

“I feel proud as I led the team to the championship title. The tournament helped us a lot. We got some new players. Now our target is the upcoming Asian Games and ISSF Solidarity Games,” he told The Daily Sun after the match.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal distributed the prizes as the chief guest in the final.

Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation President and DG of RAB Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and BKF Joint Secretary and Additional DIG Gazi Mozammel Hoque were also present on the occasion.

BKF also declared additional prize money of Tk 5 lakh for Bangladesh national kabaddi team for winning the tournament.

Bangladesh earlier won all four league games to reach the final as unbeaten.

The last time BKF arranged an international kabaddi tournament was back in 2013 — Independence and National Day Kabaddi for men in March and International Invitation Kabaddi for women in August that year.