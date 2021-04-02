Bangladesh reports record-high 6,830 Covid-19 cases, 50 deaths

Bangladesh on Friday reported 6,830 fresh cases from coronavirus, taking the total cases to 6,24,594.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the matter through a press release signed by Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS, today afternoon.

With the deaths of 50 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am today, Bangladesh’s COVID-19 death count now stands at 9,155

According to the release, 2,473 people made recovery from the deadly virus in the same period, bringing the total recoveries to 5,47,411.

During the late winter season, infection rate started decreasing sharply as the country reported 2.30 per cent positive cases on February 8. But, the figure has surged significantly at recent times.

As many as 29,339 samples were tested across the country while its positivity rate is 23.28 per cent.

The recovery rate is 87.64 per cent, while the mortality rate 1.47 per cent.

According to Worldometer’s COVID-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 28,42,621 people globally and infected 13,03,13,463 as of today afternoon.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.