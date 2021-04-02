Bangladesh women’s cricket team get Test status

Bangladesh women’s cricket team finally got Test status.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took the decision in its board and committee meeting on Thursday.

“It was decided that Test and ODI status shall be permanently awarded to all Full Member women’s teams,” the ICC said through a press release.

Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, chairman of the BCB’s women’s wing confirmed the news.

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan also got the status along with Bangladesh.

Thus far, only ten teams, namely India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, South Africa, Netherlands, Ireland, England, Australia, and Pakistan have had the privilege of playing Test cricket.