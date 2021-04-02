Ctg returning officer dies of coronavirus

Chattogram district election officer Ataur Rahman died of coronavirus at a hospital in Dhaka early Friday.

he left behind his wife, two children and a host of relatives to morn the death.

Chattogram district additional election officer Md Qamrul Alam told media that Ataur Rahman had been suffering from cold and cough for a week.

He got adimtted to Kurmitola General Hospital on March 29 after he tested positive.

As his condition deteriorated, the election officer was shifted to the ICU of Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital on Thursday where he died around 3am.