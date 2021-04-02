Health rules being violated despite surge of corona

Despite a rapid surge in corona cases in the country, people are violating health guidelines, including wearing of facemasks and social distancing, to fight the fatal viral disease.

The people of the country are reluctant to abide by the health guidelines declared by the government as preventive measures against Covid-19.

At least 50 people have died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Friday morning. Some 6,830 infection cases have also been detected during the period, an official record shows.

Health experts, however, have blamed the violation of the health guidelines for the spike in corona cases.

People have forgotten about the preventive measures like wearing of facemasks, social distancing and washing of hands.

People ignore directives on wearing of facemasks and maintaining of other health guidelines when venturing outdoors as the agencies responsible for executing the government instructions still lack efforts in ensuring enforcement.

People without masks are found travelling on footpaths and on buses while people without masks are usually found at the shops and kitchen markets in busy areas in the capital and outside.

People are still gathering around tea-stalls at street corners, shopping malls everywhere in the capital and elsewhere in the country as they are hardly bothered about the virus, no matter how perilous it is.

According to global and national health experts, maintaining social distancing is one of the most important easier ways to stay safe from the pandemic.

On Friday, this year’s MBBS admission test was held all over the country. Examinees and their guardians were seen gathering in huge numbers in front of centres in Dhaka and other parts in the country.

Physical distancing was widely ignored as students reached their designated centres in the morning. Thousands of guardians were seen thronging the exam centres.

Nearly 123,000 students took the entrance exams for medical colleges amid the fast growing coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The MBBS admission test was held at 55 centres across the country. At 15 centres in Dhaka city, as many as 47,000 attended the test.

On March 24, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the test would be taken in compliance with the health guidelines.

“Students will sit at a distance of 3 feet. Everyone has to wear masks and there will be hand sanitizers,” he said.

Bangladesh recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases on Thursday and Friday.