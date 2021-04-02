Man detained for harassing woman in Covid-19 institutional quarantine in Sylhet

Police today detained a hotel staff of Hotel Noorjahan Grand in Sylhet for sexually harassing a woman staying in the hotel for mandatory institutional quarantine for Covid-19 upon her return from the UK.

The detainee is Shahin Ahmed, a room boy of the hotel at Dargah Gate area in Sylhet city, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

“On information, a team of police reached the spot and detained the hotel staff,” said SM Abu Farhad, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

The victim came from the UK yesterday and as per the guideline for UK returnees, she was staying at the hotel for mandatory institutional quarantine, said the OC.

The victim’s family members alleged that the room boy kept calling the woman’s mobile phone repeatedly since the evening and later he knocked and entered her room at around 11:30 pm and harassed her.

However, no case was filed till 2:30 pm today (Friday). Dr Naseem Ahmed, managing director of the hotel, said, “Our hotel is Sylhet’s most reputed one for service and the room boy has been working at the hotel for around five years.”

“However, as the resident complained of sexual harassment against the staff, we’ve handed him over to police and the matter is being investigated by the police. We’re helping law enforcement,” he said.