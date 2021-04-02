Saudi returnee woman leaves child at Dhaka airport

A Saudi Arabia returnee woman allegedly left an eight-month old baby girl at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday.

Members of Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) rescued the baby this morning.

APBn sources said a woman along with the child landed at the airport around 2am from Saudi Arabia by a Saudi Airlines flight.

The woman along with the baby was found sitting beside the arrival belt the entire night. But, she disappeared from the airport as dawn breaks.

Quoting co-passenger Asma Begum, APBn’s additional police superintendent (media) Alamgir Hossain said the woman was weeping the whole night and said she married a man in Saudi Arabia with whom she has a daughter. But, they got divorced before returning home.

The APBn officer said the woman might have left the child because of public disgrace.

Her said police is searching to find out the child’s mother reviewing the video footage.