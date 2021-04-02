UK bans air travellers from Bangladesh

England has imposed a ban on passengers from Bangladesh and three more countries amid concerns about the spread of new Covid-19 variants.

BBC reports travel from Bangladesh, the Philippines, Pakistan and Kenya is to be banned from next week.

They are being added to England’s “red list” amid concerns about the spread of new Covid-19 variants.

From 04:00 on 9 April, international visitors who have travelled from or through those countries in the previous 10 days will be refused entry, said report published on the website of the Department for Transport of the British government.