30 members of Indian Army set to join exercise in Dhaka tomorrow

An Indian Air Force AN-32 has airlifted a 30-member Contingent of the Dogra Regiment of the Army to Dhaka.

Indian Army contingent including Officers, JCOs and Jawans of a Battalion from The Dogra Regiment will participate in Multinational Military Exercise SHANTIR OGROSHENA 2021 (Front Runner of the Peace) will be held at Bangladesh to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangladesh ‘Father of the Nation’ Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and mark glorious 50 years of liberation, said a release of Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Contingents from Bangladesh, Royal Bhutan Army, and Sri Lankan Armies will also join the exercise to be held from April 4 to April 12.

This excerise showcases the strong and faternal commitment between India and it’s neighbours in the defence domain.

The theme of the exercise being SHANTIR OGROSHENA symbolises prowess of South Asia in UN Peace Keeping Operations.