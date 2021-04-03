Bangladesh reports 58 more virus deaths, 5,683 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 630,277 as 5,683 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday.

During that time 58 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,213, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.

The number of detections of novel coronavirus infected people has been rising steeply in Bangladesh for the last few days. On 1 April, the country reported over 6,000 cases (6,469) in 24 hours for the first time since the pandemic began. Some 6,830 new cases were reorted on 2 April.

Meanwhile, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader told the media on Saturday that a countrywide lockdown will be in force for one week from Monday. Later on, state minister for public administration Farhad Hossain said except the emergency services, industrial factories will also remain open. The workers will work at the factories maintaining health guidelines. According to them, official announcements will be made later, In the meantime, authorities concerned have closed many leisure centres and tourist spots, including national zoo, sea beaches in Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram’s Patenga and the Sundarbans, in different places of the country.