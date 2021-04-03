BNP leader Habib-un-Nabi, family test positive for coronavirus

Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel, president of Dhaka south city unit of BNP, and three of his family members have tested positive for COVID-19.

His daughter Jannatul Ilmi Suchona confirmed the matter on Friday through a Facebook status.

She said, “My mother has been suffering from fever, cold and throat pain. After testing, her sample test report came positive for the virus. Then, other three members of the family, including me, also tested positive for the COVID-19 infection.”

Suchona, a student of Dhaka University, sought doa from the countrymen for their recovery.

Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel received bullet-injuries on February 28 in front of Jatiya Press Clubat while taking part at a BNP programme.