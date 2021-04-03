Establishments and services to remain close during lockdown

All government and non-government organisations, except emergency service, will remain close during lockdown, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said on Saturday.

But, the factories and mills will continue their operation on rotation following coronavirus health guidelines.

Earlier today, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader informed that the government is going to announce a seven-day lockdown from April 5 to curb the spread of coronavirus cases.

Emergency services will remain out of the purview of the lockdown, Minister Farhad added.

“He said, “A weeklong lockdown will be imposed to decrease people’s movement. DC office, UNO office, Fire Service, Disaster Management office and Newspaper offices will remain open during this time.”

“Industries will be kept open in shifts maintaining hygiene rules. If we close the factories, then the employees may leave their workplaces and head for home like last year,” the State Minister added.