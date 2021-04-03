Foreign envoys visit Bhasan Char

There might be a joint media release to be issued on Sunday or Monday based on what the diplomats have seen, a diplomatic source told UNB.

The COVID-19 health guidelines set of the Government of Bangladesh were followed during the visit.

The envoys look forward to continuing the dialogue with the Government of Bangladesh on its Bhasan Char project, as well as with the UN and other relevant partners following the visit.

They think further conversations are needed, especially between the Government of Bangladesh and UN to discuss the policy and technical issues in detail.

The government has planned to relocate 1 lakh Rohingyas to Bhasan Char to decongest the overcrowded camps in Cox’s Bazar that have temporarily been accommodating nearly a million of Rohingyas with many more thousands born each year.

The government said the deteriorating security situation due to prolonged stay of these frustrated people in Cox’s Bazar also compelled the government of Bangladesh to come up with a contingency plan and develop Bhashan Char from its own budgetary allocation.

Accordingly, the government invested more than $350 million to develop the island.

The 13,000-acre island has all modern amenities, year-round fresh water, beautiful lake and proper infrastructure and enhanced facilities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

These include uninterrupted supply of electricity and water, agricultural plots, cyclone shelters, two hospitals, four community clinics, mosques, warehouses, telecommunication services, police station, recreation and learning centers, playgrounds, etc.

In contrast to the makeshift structures of the camps in Cox’s Bazar, the accommodation in Bhashan Char is strongly-built with concrete foundation which can withstand natural disasters such as cyclones and tidal waves, said the government.

Super Cyclone Amphan proved the strength of the structures of Bhashan Char, it said.

Contrary to the apprehension of some quarters about the feasibility of the island, Bhashan Char stood firm against the massive storm.

Despite the heightened tidal wave, all the 1,440 houses and 120 shelter stations in the island remained unharmed.