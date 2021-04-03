Hefajat leader Mamunul in police custody

Police took Hefajat-e-Islam Joint Secretary General Maulana Mamunul Haque in custody after locals caught him in a resort with a woman in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon upazila this afternoon.

Zayedul Alam, superintendent of Narayanganj police, said some locals apprehended him at Royal Resort with a woman and chaos ensued.

Upon receiving information, a team of police rushed there and took him to safety.

Mamunul claimed the woman is his second wife and he has all documents of their marriage, the SP said quoting the Hefajat leader.

A video of the incident has already gone viral. Talking to local journalists, Mamunul claimed that he went to the resort to spend time with his second wife.