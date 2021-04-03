Mamunul Huque snatched from police by Hefazat activists

Arrested Hefazat-e-Islam centarl joint secretary general Mamunul Huque was snatched away by the organisation’s activists from police vandalising Royal Resort at Sonargaon upazila in Narayanganj district on Saturday night.

Earlier in the afternoon, Mamunul Huque was besieged by local people at Royal Resort in Sonargaon along with a young woman.

Some local residents besieged him at Royal Resort, Inspector Mominur Rahman of Sonargaon police station said.

A team of police rushed to the resort and took him to safety after the incident was reported.

However, the Hefazat leader claimed the woman to be his second wife.

Later, hundreds of Hefazat supporters ran riot in Sonargaon upazila at about 8:00pm, vandalizing the Royal Resort and the upazila unit office of the ruling Awami League, before taking their leader to a nearby field where he reportedly ordered the agitated activists to calm down.