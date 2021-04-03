Mamunul Huque snatched from police by Hefazat activists

Earlier in the afternoon, Mamunul Huque was besieged by local people at Royal Resort in Sonargaon along with a young woman.
Some local residents besieged him at Royal Resort, Inspector Mominur Rahman of Sonargaon police station said.
A team of police rushed to the resort and took him to safety after the incident was reported.
However, the Hefazat leader claimed the woman to be his second wife.
Later, hundreds of Hefazat supporters ran riot in Sonargaon upazila at about 8:00pm, vandalizing the Royal Resort and the upazila unit office of the ruling Awami League, before taking their leader to a nearby field where he reportedly ordered the agitated activists to calm down.
Additional police forces were deployed on the Dhaka-Chittagong Highway to keep the situation in control.
The Hefazat leader has neither been arrested nor detained, said police, before adding: “He is with us and is being questioned. Basically, we are providing security to him from the people.”
Mamunul, however, claimed that the woman was his second wife and that they had been married for the last two years.
According to locals, Mamunul was found with the woman inside a room of the resort.
A video clip of his detention went viral and created a huge buzz on social media platforms. “I came here [to the resort] to spend the holiday as madrasas have remained closed,” he was heard saying.
Mamunul was also seen threatening legal action over “harassment”.
Hefazat-e-Islam has come to the spotlight recently following its involvement in the deadly violence during demonstrations protesting the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Bangladesh and the mayhem its supporters resorted to across the country during a countrywide shutdown.