Sunday’s MBBS final exams postponed

All professional final examinations of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) scheduled for Sunday under the Dhaka University affiliated medical colleges have been postponed.

The decision was taken as Bangladesh saw a sudden spike in Covid-19 infection.

The next dates of the exams will be announced later, a press release issued by the Dhaka University said.

But the first and second professional MBBS May-2020 and November-2020 practical and oral examination will be held on time maintaining hygienic rules, the press release added.