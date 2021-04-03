Ten people die of coronavirus in the UK

Covid deaths have fallen to the lowest in six months as the UK records 10 fatalities and and infections drop by 27% in a week to 3,423.

The Government said a further 10 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 126,826.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 3,423 lab-confirmed cases in the UK. It brings the total to 4,357,091.

Between 28 March 2021 and 3 April 2021, 27,912 people had a confirmed positive test result. This shows a decrease of 28.3% compared to the previous 7 days.

There were 10 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on 3 April 2021.

Between 28 March 2021 and 3 April 2021, there have been 254 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows a decrease of 43.7% compared to the previous 7 days.

Numbers for cases and deaths over Easter will be affected by incomplete data plus a longer than usual lag in reporting.

First doses of vaccinations have now been administered to 31,425,682 people and 5,205,505 have received a second dose.