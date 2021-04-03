Washington DC mayor declares March 26 as ‘Bangladesh Day’

United States capital Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared 26 March, 2021 as “Bangladesh Day”.

She congratulated the government and people of Bangladesh on the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence coincided with the birth centenary of Founding Father of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, according to a press release received here on Saturday, reports BSS.

A proclamation signed by Mayor Muriel Bowser says that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is blooming and transforming into “Golden Bangla” as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.