Bangladesh records highest ever 7,087 Covid cases, 53 deaths

The country has reported a record-high number of daily COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Sunday.

During this timeline, 7,087 fresh cases were reported, the highest daily cases, taking the total virus cases to 6,37,364.

With the deaths of 53 more people during period, Bangladesh’s COVID-19 death count now stands at 9,266.

Health authorities also reported 2,707 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,52,482.

In the last 24 hours, 227 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 31,493 samples and tested 30,724.

With this, a total of 47,83,385 samples were tested in the country.

Among the newly deceased, 45 were male and eight female.

The infection rate is 23.07 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.32 per cent.

So far, the recovery rate is 87.68 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.45 per cent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s COVID-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 28,61,373people globally and infected 13,14,72,605as of today afternoon.