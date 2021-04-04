Bank accounts of Babunagari, Mamunul among 54 summoned

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has summoned the bank accounts of 54 leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, including its chief Junaid Babunagari and central joint secretary general Mamunul Huque.

The summon was issued on April 1 after anti-Modi protest.

The leaders include: Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh’s secretary general Nur Hossain Kashemi, its vice-president Muhammad Mahfuzul Haque, Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s ameer Sayed Muhammad Rezaul Karim, secretary general Sayed Fayzul Karim.

The Hefazat men carried out their destructive activities in Chattogram and Brahmanbaria districts protesting the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh on March 26.