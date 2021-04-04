Covid: Ten new deaths recorded in UK as cases rise by 2,297

A further 10 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, following a seven-month low on Saturday.

Ten new deaths were also recorded on Saturday, the lowest number of daily Covid deaths since September 14.

Sunday’s figures bring the UK total to 126,836. Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. The government also said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 2,297 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

It brings the total to 4,359,388. Numbers for cases and deaths over Easter will be affected by incomplete data plus a longer than usual lag in reporting.