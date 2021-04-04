Indian short film ‘The Lockdown’ shortlisted for a showcase at the Festival De Cannes

Surat-based writer-director Abhishek Galshar’s idea culminated in a 4 minute, 20 second Hindi film on the situation of a poor family during the Covid-induced nationwide lockdown.

The movie, titled ‘The Lockdown’, has been shortlisted for a showcase at the Festival De Cannes — scheduled for July 6-17.

The film has already bagged awards of ‘Best Short Film’ in the Berlin Flash Film Awards and the Gold Movie Awards.

Galshar chose the story of one family to highlight the problems middle class and poor families faced during the lockdown.

“How the Covid pandemic and later, the lockdown affected a poor family comprising a young couple and their child, who is a student, staying in a makeshift house. During lockdown, husband lost his job, and after two months of lockdown, when online education started, his wife forced herself into prostitution, to be able to afford to recharge her daughter’s mobile internet and pay the school fees,” said Galshar.

Neetu Tanwar played the protagonist mother in ‘The Lockdown’ with Omprakash Prajapati playing her husband and Peehu Binjani playing her daughter.

Galshar added, “We shot for three hours in one day at a place in Olpad town in Surat district.”