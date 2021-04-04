Korea provides 95,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits to Bangladesh

As part of the humanitarian assistance efforts, the Government of South Korea has provided 95,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits to the Government of Bangladesh.

Worth $800,000, the consignment of antigen test kits from SD BIOSENSOR, a leading test kit manufacturer in the Republic of Korea, was officially received by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on March 4, said the Korean Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday (Apr 4).

The test kits were since distributed and deployed by DGHS to several test centers across the country including Army Central Medical Hospital, Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Hospital, and Dhaka Medical College.

The remaining portion is awaiting deployment in due course in accordance with DGHS’s plans.

In view of the latest surge in COVID-19 related deaths and newly confirmed cases in Bangladesh, the Embassy sincerely hopes that the rapid test kits provided could help the health authorities successfully curb further aggravation of the situation.

Earlier in December 2020, the Korean government provided $50 million as soft loan from its Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) to Bangladesh to help financially support the urgent needs incurred by the pandemic.

The Korean government will continue to stand by and support Bangladesh throughout the fight against COVID-19, added a press statement of the embassy.