104 people fined for breaching Covid-19 safety rules in Habiganj

Mobile courts of the district administration fined 104 people including hotel traders and transports Taka 65,050 in different places in the district town for breaching Covid-19 safety rules to halt the spread of the lethal virus.

According to district administration sources, four teams conducted the raids in different areas of the district town and fined 14 people Taka 9,600. Executive Magistrates Shah Zahurul Hossain, Amena Khatun, Syed Mohammad Ibrahim and Samsuddin Mohammad Reza led the operation this morning to this afternoon.

In Madhabpur upazila of the district, on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Fatema Tuj-Zohra fined seven public transports Taka 21,000 and Assistant Commissioner of Land Mohiuddin fined 9 public transports Taka 11,000.

Meanwhile, a mobile court fined five pedestrians and four traders Taka 8,500 for violating hygiene rules by conducting raids in Daudnagar Bazar, Railway Station and Driver Bazar areas of the district of Shayestaganj town. Shayestaganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Minhazul Islam conducted the operation this afternoon.

Matiur Rahman Khan, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Ajmiriganj Upazila, conducted raids in different areas of the upazila and fined 4 people Taka 1,900.

In another raids in Chunarughat Upazila 6 people fined Tk 2,500, in Bahubal Upazila 8 people fined Tk 2,100, in Nabiganj Upazila 5 people fined Tk 1,300, in Baniachang Upazila 16 people fined Tk 4,700, in Habiganj Sadar Upazila 13 people fined Tk 1,200 and in Lakhai Upazila 7 people fined Tk 1,250.

The mobile court will continue to prevent anti lockdown activities, executive magistrates Shah Zahurul Hossain added.