21 policemen injured in B’baria accident

At least 21 policemen were injured as a bus hit a police van on Cumilla-Sylhet highway at Pirbari in Sadar upazila early Monday.

Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, additional superintendent of Sadar circle police, said the accident occurred early in the morning when the bus of ‘Econo Paribahan’ hit the police van carrying 21 cops, leaving them injured.

Among the injured, seven policemen were sent to Sadar General Hospital as their condition were stated to be critical.

The policemen met the incident while returning to their respective police stations after performing their duties.

Police arrested the bus driver and its helper from the spot.