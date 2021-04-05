Actor Farooque in ICU

Popular actor and lawmaker Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque has recently been taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital, with critical health conditions.

Rowshan Hossain Pathan Shorot, son of the actor, confirmed the information to journalists saying Farooque lost his consciousness on 21 March and has been treated in ICU since then.

On Monday, his physical condition further deteriorated as he was suffering from stomach bleeding, in addition to other health complications.

Shorot also disclosed that his father was diagnosed with posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES), septicemia, and pseudomonas.

In the first week of March, Farooque along with his wife went to Singapore for regular health check-up and was diagnosed with the disease.

As his condition started to deteriorate fast, he was taken to ICU on 18 March but was shifted to the cabin following slight improvement.

Actor Farooque, who is also a freedom fighter, film producer and businessman, was elected MP from Dhaka-17 constituency in the last national election.

Farooque appeared in over 150 films in a career spanning more than five decades. Most of his films were commercially and critically successful.