Bangladesh reports 7,075 new Covid-19 cases, 52 more die

Bangladesh has recorded 7,075 new cases of the coronavirus in a day, taking the tally to 644,439.

The death toll climbed to 9,318 after 52 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8:00 am Monday, according to data released by the government.

The latest day’s infection rate was 23.40 percent of the total tests. The death rate stands at 1.45%.

Another 2,932 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 555,414 with an 86.19% recovery rate.

Among the latest day’s victims, 34 were men and 18 were women. Fifty of them died in different hospitals across the country, while two at home.

Meanwhile, 30,239 samples were tested in 227 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.