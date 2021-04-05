Gaibandha Nor’wester death toll climbs to 10

An hour-long Nor’wester over Gaibandha has brought down scores of trees leaving at least 10 people dead around the district.

The storm blew the clouds away without any downpour while four residents of Gaibandha Sadar Upazila, three from Palashbari, two from Fulchhari and one other from Sundarganh were reported dead in the storm on Sunday afternoon, reports bdnews24.com.

Gaibandha Deputy Commissioner Abdul Matin confirmed the fatalities.

The victims identified earlier were Jahanara Begum, 50, wife of Yunus Ali from Bakerpara village, Abdul Gaffar, 42, from Mostafapur village, Sahara Begum, 41, wife of Mithu Mia from Dhandhanipara village, Moyna Begum, 47, wife of Solaiman Ali from Kishamat Haladia village and Shimuli Begum, 26, wife of Bishu Mia from Katlamari village.

The latest victims were identified as ‘Munir’, 5, son of Hiru Mia from Harinsinga village, Arjina Begum, 28, wife of Rizu Mia from Basudebpur village, Jotsna Rani, 55, wife of Khagendra Chandra from Sarkarertari village, Mamata Begum, 64, wife of Abdul Qader from Kumedpur village and Hafiz Uddin, 65, son of Barek Mia from Dakatiar Char village.

Homes made of clay and trees were severely damaged in the storm.

Palashbari Police OC Masudur Rahman confirmed that two deaths were recorded in the area.

The district relief officer Idris Ali said reports of over a hundred injuries had flooded in. Authorities are looking into the extent of the damage.

According to the district’s PDB Executive Engineer Emdadul Haque, the power supply to the whole district was cut off after the storm tore the lines apart.

He is hopeful that power may be restored to some regions by the night.