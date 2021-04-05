Rescue operation declared end after recovery of 29 bodies

After retrieving 29 dead bodies of passengers from the capsized motor-launch ‘MV Sabith Al Hasan,’ the salvage operation declared to an end by BIWTA chairman Commodore Golam Sadeque at 6:30pm on Monday.
Those who died in the accident were identified as Runa Akter, 24, of Munshiganj Sadar upazila, Solaiman, 60, Baby Begum, 60, Sunita Saha, 40, Pakhna, 45, Bithi,18, Arifa, 1, Protima Sharma, 53, Shamsuddin, 90, Rehana Begum, 65, Hafizur Rahman, 24, Tahmina Begum, 20, Narayan Das, 65, Parboti Rani Das, 45, Ajmir, 2, Shah Alam Mridha, 55, Moharani, 37, Anwar Hossain, 55, Maksuda Begum, 30, Souda Akter Lota, 18, Abdul Khaleque, 70, Jobu, 13, Khadiza Begum, 53, Nayan, 28, Sokhina Begum, 45, Sadia, 11 and Mansura, 7.
Witnesses said ‘MV Sabith Al Hasan’ was capsized when a cargo vessel, SK-3, hit it on the rear side at Koilaghat area of the Shitalakhya river at about 6:30pm on Sunday. The rescue operation was launched at night but suspended at 3:00am. The rescue operation was resumed at 8:00am on Monday.
The 22 bodies were brought at Koilaghat on the western side of the Shitalakhya by trawlers and speed boats. Then the bodies were kept there one after another. At that time, the relatives rushed to the spot to identify the bodies. Earlier on Sunday night, the divers recovered 5 bodies of women from the sunken launch. The bodies comprised of five children, 18 women and 8 men,
Meanwhile, two inquiry committee have been formed by the district administration and BIWTA.