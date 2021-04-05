Rescue operation declared end after recovery of 29 bodies

After retrieving 29 dead bodies of passengers from the capsized motor-launch ‘MV Sabith Al Hasan,’ the salvage operation declared to an end by BIWTA chairman Commodore Golam Sadeque at 6:30pm on Monday.

He said: “The BIWTA offcials started the rescue operation in cooperation with different agencies including the Fire Services, Coast Guard and Bangladesh Navy following the capsize of the motor-launch at about 6:30pm on Sunday. In cooperation with all, the sunken launch was dragged to the eastern bank of the river Shitalakhya at about 12:30pm. Dead bodies were recovered after searching the launch and handed over their respective relatives with the help of river police under the supervision of the district police. Ending the rescue operation, the river channel has been opened for the movement of riverine transports again.”

Those who died in the accident were identified as Runa Akter, 24, of Munshiganj Sadar upazila, Solaiman, 60, Baby Begum, 60, Sunita Saha, 40, Pakhna, 45, Bithi,18, Arifa, 1, Protima Sharma, 53, Shamsuddin, 90, Rehana Begum, 65, Hafizur Rahman, 24, Tahmina Begum, 20, Narayan Das, 65, Parboti Rani Das, 45, Ajmir, 2, Shah Alam Mridha, 55, Moharani, 37, Anwar Hossain, 55, Maksuda Begum, 30, Souda Akter Lota, 18, Abdul Khaleque, 70, Jobu, 13, Khadiza Begum, 53, Nayan, 28, Sokhina Begum, 45, Sadia, 11 and Mansura, 7.

Witnesses said ‘MV Sabith Al Hasan’ was capsized when a cargo vessel, SK-3, hit it on the rear side at Koilaghat area of the Shitalakhya river at about 6:30pm on Sunday. The rescue operation was launched at night but suspended at 3:00am. The rescue operation was resumed at 8:00am on Monday.