Bangladesh reports 66 deaths, 7,213 cases in 24 hours

Bangladesh logged 7,213 new cases of the coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8:00am Tuesday, taking the tally to 6,51,652. The country also registered 66 fatalities, the highest count in a day, according to data released by the government

With the new figures, the death toll from Covid-19 stood at 9,384.

Meanwhile, 2,969 corona infected patients made recovery in the same period, bringing the recovery counts to 5,58,383.

A total of 34,311 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 21.02 per cent.