Bangladesh reports 66 deaths, 7,213 cases in 24 hours

Bangladesh logged 7,213 new cases of the coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8:00am Tuesday, taking the tally to 6,51,652.

The country also registered 66 fatalities, the highest count in a day, according to data released by the government

With the new figures, the death toll from Covid-19 stood at 9,384.

Meanwhile, 2,969 corona infected patients made recovery in the same period, bringing the recovery counts to 5,58,383.
A total of 34,311 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 21.02 per cent.
China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.
GLOBAL DEATH TOLL

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide crossed 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the latest global resurgence of COVID-19 infections is challenging vaccination efforts across the globe.

Worldwide COVID-19 deaths are rising once again, especially in Brazil and India. Health officials blame more infectious variants that were first detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa, along with public fatigue with lockdowns and other restrictions.

According to a Reuters tally, it took more than a year for the global coronavirus death toll to reach 2 million. The next 1 million deaths were added in about three months.

Brazil is leading the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported and accounts for one in every four deaths worldwide each day, according to a Reuters analysis.