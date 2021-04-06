Shop traders stage demo on Dhaka-Ctg highway for 3rd day

Local traders of Narayanganj’s Shiddhirganj staged demonstration and formed human chain for the third consecutive day on Tuesday demanding permissions to keep shops open during the lockdown.

More than 200 shop owners and employees took to the street of Dhaka-Chattogram highway at 11am and blocked Shimrail Mor.

One of the traders named Billa Hossain said, “We are requesting the Prime Minister for allowing us to run the shops following health guidelines.”

After protest and human chain, they himself left the place.

On Monday, traders staged demonstration on the highway protesting the government decision to shut shopping complexes.