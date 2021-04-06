Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two actors shared the news on Monday morning on Instagram, within minutes of each other.

They have been working on Shashank Khaitan’s film, Mr Lele.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals,” Bhumi wrote in a note. She asked every who has been in contact with her to get themselves tested immediately.

The Badhaai Do actor also shared her go-to-remedies. She said “Steam, Vit-C, Food and a Happy Mood” are working for her in terms of recovery.

She also urged her fans to take the situation seriously. “Please don’t take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care, I have contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour,” Bhumi concluded her note.

Vicky Kaushal also confirmed his diagnosis in a social media post. “Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” he wrote.

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen in Badhaai Do, a sequel of Badhaai Ho that starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Badhaai Do will see Bhumi sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao.