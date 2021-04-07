Daraz to sponsor Bangladesh cricket team until 2023

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced e-commerce platform Daraz as the new sponsor of the Bangladesh cricket team.

The sponsorship is effective from Wednesday and will run up to November 30, 2023.

Daraz’s logo will appear on the kits of both Bangladesh national men’s and women’s team, Bangladesh A team and the Under-19 team.

Hungrynaki, a sister concern of Daraz, was named as the national team’s kits partner.

BCB Chief Executive Officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that the board is delighted with the new partnership.

“The BCB is delighted to form a partnership with an organisation of international repute and one that has a progressive and innovative outlook. I thank Daraz for coming forward and associating its brand with Bangladesh Cricket,” Nizamuddin said.

Daraz’s Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq was also excited to be part of the country’s cricket.