India to launch workplace COVID vaccinations from April 11

Indian government is all set to launch workplace COVID vaccinations from April 11 in a bid to significantly boost the ongoing inoculation drive, which continues to battle hesitancy and wastage issues

The decision came as India’s daily COVID cases touched a new and alarming peak of 1, 15,736, the highest since the first case was reported on January 30, 2020 and active infections that require medical intervention rose to 8,43,473.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan communicated the decision on workplace vaccinations in a letter to additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries health of states on Wednesday saying: “To increase access of vaccines to people aged 45 years and above, COVID 19 vaccination sessions may be organised at workplaces (both government and private) which have 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing COVID vaccination centre.”

The Government has asked states to start consultations with the private and public sector managements and prepare to launch Workplace Vaccination across India from April 11.