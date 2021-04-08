‘Govt trying to raise 800 more beds in Dhaka hospitals’

In view of accommodating the growing number of Covid-19 patients, the government is trying to increase some 700-800 beds in public hospitals in the capital.

Lokman Hossain Miah, secretary of the Health Services Division under the health ministry, informed this while talking to journalists at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Mentioning his new assignment in the ministry, the newly appointed secretary said, “Today is the third day of my joining (in the ministry). We had meetings on the whole day of Wednesday.”

He informed that an 1,250-bed hospital with 250 ICU beds in the Dhaka North City Corporation will be inaugurated soon while National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases will open 200 beds for Covid patients.

“Subsequently, we’ll try to increase 700-800 more beds in other hospitals including the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital,” he added.

Mentioning that the government has no lack of sincerity but, has some limitations, he said, ” Those involved in the health service sector are working sincerely. Vaccination programme is underway. The Health Minister and the Director General will brief in this regard.

Lokman Hossain urged all to be conscious in this regard and wear mask for safety.