MPF calls for equalities to be at the heart of economic recovery

As the International Monetary Fund (IMF) began its spring meeting, it released the welcome prediction that the global economy would recover from the Covid downturn. The IMF predicted growth of 6% in 2021 and 4.4% in 2022. However, the IMF also acknowledged that the recovery will be patchy, with poorer countries at a disadvantage.

The MPF welcomed the positive forecast but also called on world economic and political leaders to put the drive for greater equality at the heart of the recovery. The underdeveloped countries that are struggling to deal with Covid will be at a disadvantage when it comes to rebuilding their economies. Many of the world’s poorer countries have majority Muslim populations, and action is needed to ensure that economies in these countries are not left behind.

Muslim Professionals Forum Chair, Cllr Khaled Noor, said:

“Richer countries have better healthcare systems, and they are able to buy and deliver vaccination programmes more quickly. We need a global health care initiative that will ensure that everyone on the planet can be vaccinated against Covid-19. This should develop into a global programme to improve healthcare for all. Given what we have achieved so quickly in the fight against Covid by acting together, it should be possible to come out of the pandemic with better healthcare across the globe. We just need the political will to do it.”