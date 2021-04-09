Covid-19: Bangladesh records 7,462 new cases, 63 deaths

With the deaths of 63 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Friday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 9,584.

During this timeline, 7,461 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 6,73,594.

Health authorities also reported 3,511 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,68,541, according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 243 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 31,654 samples.With this, a total of 49,47,412 samples were tested in the country.

Of the newly deceased persons, 42 are from Dhaka, 10 from Chattogram, four from Barishal, three from Khulna, two from Rajshahi, and one each from Sylhet and Mymensingh division.

The infection rate is 23.57 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.62 per cent. So far, the recovery rate is 84.40 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.42 per cent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year. Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s COVID-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 29,17,973 people globally and infected 13,46,38,947 as of today afternoon.