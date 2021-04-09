Covid: Further 60 people die in UK following positive coronavirus test as cases increase by 3,150

A further 60 people have died within within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, according to government figures, bringing the UK total to 127,040.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 3,150 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.

It brings the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,365,461.

England

Most of the deaths were reported in England with a total of 51 recorded as of Friday. It brings the total number of deaths in England to 111,761.

There have been a further 2,638 confirmed cases of coronavirus in England, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to more than 3.8 million.

Wales

In Wales, one further person died as of Friday within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

New cases have risen by 114 bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 210,219.

Scotland

There were six further deaths following a positive coronavirus test in Scotland bringing the total death toll to 7,626.

Scotland reported a further 285 further cases bringing the total number of positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic to 221,431.

Northern Ireland

A further 113 positive cases in Northern Ireland were reported, bringing the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 118,032.

A further two people have died, according to government figures.