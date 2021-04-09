Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip dead, Buckingham Palace has announced

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99.

Prince Philip, the Queen’s consort of more than 70 years, passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday, Buckingham Palace has announced.

He was the longest-serving consort in British history and dedicated decades of his life to royal duty, serving the nation at the monarch’s side.

He officially retired from public engagements in the summer of 2017.

A full statement from the palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness

The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. “Further announcements will made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Philip had returned to Windsor Castle on March 16 to be reunited with the Queen after spending a month in hospital – his longest ever stay.

He initially received care for an infection but then underwent heart surgery for a pre-existing condition.

Philip – father to the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – was just two months away from his 100th birthday in June.

He spent much of the Covid-19 crisis staying with the Queen at Windsor in HMS Bubble – the nickname given to the couple’s reduced household of devoted staff during lockdown.