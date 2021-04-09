US focuses on Myanmar issues; lauds Bangladesh’s extraordinary generosity

John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, on Friday said the US remains very focused on helping all concerned in finding a solution to the Rohingya crisis and restoring democracy in Myanmar.

He appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership in demonstrating “extraordinary active generosity” which, he thinks, is very expensive for Bangladesh.

Kerry made the remarks while responding to a question at a joint briefing at State guesthouse Padma after his meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

He said the global community needs to step up demonstrating their responsibility.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char and sought US support for sustainable and dignified return of Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Kerry arrived in Dhaka on Friday morning to convey President Joe Biden’s commitment to move forward “aggressively” to deal with the global climate crisis.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen and his wife Selina Momen received Kerry upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:30am. US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller was present.

Kerry, who arrived in Dhaka after wrapping up his four-day India visit, is scheduled to hand over the US President’s invitation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in person today to attend the “Leaders Summit on Climate” to be held on April 22-23 virtually.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be recognised for Bangladesh’s leadership of countries especially vulnerable to climate impacts during the “Leaders Summit on Climate”.

In Dhaka, Kerry met representatives of the government of Bangladesh and key development and international partners.

As the president of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and the Vulnerable Twenty Group of Finance Ministers, the US said, Bangladesh plays a leading role in combating climate change.

US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Hasina, to join the “Leaders’ Summit on Climate” that he will host. The virtual summit will be live-streamed for public viewing.

The “Leaders Summit on Climate” will underscore the urgency– and the economic benefits – of stronger climate action. It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow.

President Biden has emphasised the challenge of climate change, stating, “The United States and the world face a profound climate crisis and by placing climate change at the centre of our foreign policy, diplomacy, and national security.”

President Biden took action on his first day in office to return the US to the Paris Agreement.

Days later, on January 27, he announced that he would soon convene a leaders’ summit to galvanise efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis.